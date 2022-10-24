Local cities to receive funds for combating gun violence

Mount Vernon, Yonkers and Newburgh are in line to receive $4 million each in funds from New York state to be used to help combat gun violence.

Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced that $28 million is available to help fund anti-gun violence efforts in seven cities, including Mount Vernon, Yonkers and Newburgh. They each can receive up to $2 million that would go to community-based organizations to implement, expand and improve programs and services through Project RISE. Developed and administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), Project RISE allows local groups to develop a comprehensive plan for funding that addresses the unique needs of their neighborhoods for helping youth and keeping guns off the streets.

In addition, each of the seven cities can receive $2 million for capital expenditures that would help strengthen gun law enforcement.

DCJS Commissioner Rossana Rosado explained,”Project RISE will help by funding and supporting existing, active, smaller community organizations that are in the trenches every day, providing support and services that get to the root cause of gun violence.”

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “The proliferation of guns flooding our communities, coupled with pandemic era rises in mental health, have resulted with increases in gun related violence and trauma in our communities across the country. This crucial funding provides our smaller nonprofits the ability to build out their administrative capacity and allow them to work with us on driving down crime.”