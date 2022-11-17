Ex-chairman of Stamford Democrats sentenced for voting fraud

The former chairman of the Stamford Democrats was sentenced to two years’ probation and required to pay a $35,000 fine for the fraudulent submission of ballots and absentee applications.

John Mallozzi, 72, was found guilty in September of 14 counts of both second-degree forgery and making false statements in absentee balloting in connection to Stamford’s 2015 elections for the boards of finance, education and representatives. Mallozzi was convicted of intentionally forging and submitting absentee ballot applications and ballot sets in the names of nearly three dozen individuals.

“Justice must always be tempered with mercy and the court ably demonstrated that today,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Laurence G. Tamaccio, who prosecuted the case with Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Bivona. “Mr. Mallozzi presided over a ‘parade of frauds’ against the public. That recitation and these felony convictions will and should follow the defendant for the rest of his life. The people should know that the Division of Criminal Justice remains their vigilant guardians and will continue to root out corruption wherever we find it.”