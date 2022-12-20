Brookfield counselor admits to $1M Medicaid fraud

Gregory C. Banks of Brookfield has waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Banks owned and operated Danbury-based North East Counseling & Trauma Services and Gregory Banks Counseling LLC. North East Counseling & Trauma Services provided counseling services to individual patients, including those with mental health and trauma issues. Although Banks was enrolled individually as a Behavioral Health Clinician provider in the Connecticut Medicaid program, North East Counseling & Trauma Services and Gregory Banks Counseling LLC were never enrolled as providers in Medicaid.

Between January 2018 and July 2022, Banks submitted and caused to be submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid for counseling services that were purportedly provided to Medicaid clients. In October 2020, the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) audited Banks and his businesses and requested documentation from Banks for six sample clients. In response, Banks made multiple false statements for the purpose of delaying the progress of DSS’s audit and to conceal his offense.

Through this scheme, Banks defrauded Medicaid of $1,044,387.08. As part of his plea, Banks has agreed to pay full restitution.

Banks is released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing, which is scheduled for March 13. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.