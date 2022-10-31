Bethel landscaper sentenced to eight months for tax evasion

A Bethel landscaper and landlord was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion and was ordered to pay a $75,000 fine.

Timothy P. Draper owns and operates T&M Lawn & Landscape, and also owns multiple residential rental properties in Bethel and Danbury. According to the charges brought against him, Draper failed to deposit into his business operating accounts numerous checks generated from his landscaping and rental businesses, thus underreporting approximately $1.8 million in business receipts on his tax returns from 2015 through 2017.

Furthermore, Draper was also accused of paying personal expenses out of his business accounts without identifying the nature of the payments. As a result, he underpaid more than $500,000 in income taxes for the three tax years.

Draper pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in April and has paid $1,117,883.11 in back taxes, interest and penalties. He faced a maximum term of imprisonment of five years and is now free on bond but is required to report to prison on Jan. 10.