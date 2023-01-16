Home Covid CDC elevates Fairfield County to High/Orange category for Covid-19 activity

CDC elevates Fairfield County to High/Orange category for Covid-19 activity

Phil Hall
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has elevated Fairfield County from the Medium/Yellow category to High/Orange category in response to its rising level of Covid-19 cases.

As of Jan. 14, the county recorded 888 Covid-19 cases over the previous seven-day period, the second highest in the state – only New Haven County had more reported cases, with 974 over the same period. Seven of the state’s eight counties are now at a High/Orange category as part of the weekly Covid-19 Community Levels update, with only New London County within the Medium/Yellow category. 

The Connecticut Department of Public Health also recommends that all residents consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces, and it has repeated its calls for resident to get the Covid-19 vaccine and updated booster shots.

