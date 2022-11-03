White Plains law office contests racism charge in Google reviews

The Law Office of Michael H. Joseph PLLC declares on its website that “a good lawyer makes all the difference,” so when 19 purported clients trashed the White Plains firm in Google reviews, the firm struck back.

The firm accused the reviewers of defamation in a complaint filed Oct. 21 in Westchester Supreme Court.

“These false and defamatory statements were made,” attorney John V. Tait states, “in a concerted effort to tarnish the good name of the (firm) as well as the individual attorneys employed by the Law Office of Michael H. Joseph, PLLC.”

The firm promotes itself primarily as a personal injury and wrongful death practice, and its website includes glowing 5-star client reviews.

Tait, managing partner Michael H. Joseph and Clifford S. Nelson work from offices in the White Plains business district and Midtown Manhattan.

On the evening of July 13, two “disgruntled” individuals who were potential defendants in lawsuits the firm was handling contacted one of the offices.

The complaint does not say what was discussed and it does not identify the “disgruntled” individuals, who spoke with them, the names of the clients or the clients’ legal issue.

But a few hours later, from 3:16 a.m. to 3:56 a.m. on July 14, seven negative reviews were posted on Google. From 11:04 a.m. to 5:48 p.m. on the same day another 12 negative reviews were posted.

The reviewers gave the firm 1-star or 0-star ratings, portrayed themselves as dissatisfied clients and accused the firm of racism.

“Terrible experience,” one reviewer declared. “Went down to the office and was turned away and dealt with rude and racist staff, never coming here again.”

All of the reviewers appear to have Middle Eastern names, with the exception of reviewer “Nothing Special.”

None of the names, the complaint states, matches anyone who has been a client of the firm.

The firm petitioned Google on July 14 to turn over phone numbers, email addresses and other details about the reviewers so that a summons for a lawsuit can be served to them. Westchester Supreme Court Justice David F. Everett ordered Google to comply.

Google supplied email addresses and phone numbers for seven of the reviewers.

None of the seven replied to a Nov. 2 message from the Westchester County Business Journal asking for their side of the story.

“The defendants intentionally acted in concert pursuant to an agreement or plan,” the complaint states, “to disparage and defame plaintiff.”

The firm is demanding unspecified damages to pay for the costs of remediating the injury to its reputation.