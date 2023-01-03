Karafin School in Mount Kisco sues to stop eviction

A Mount Kisco high school for special needs students is trying to block its landlord from evicting it from its home of nearly 41 years.

The Karafin School Inc. sued Kisco Radio Circle Associates, of Nanuet, Rockland County, Dec. 15 in Westchester Supreme Court. The school claims it does not owe $226,256 in back rent and depicts the quarrel as a “minor rent dispute.”

The threatened eviction would leave “dozens of at-risk, special needs children with nowhere else to turn,” the complaint states, and deprive them of “crucial education and services.”

Anastasios Manitaras, the principal of Kisco Radio Circle Associates, did not reply to an email asking for his side of the story.

The Karafin School, at 40 Radio Circle Drive near the Mount Kisco post office, is a private high school with 56 students from low-income communities in New York and Connecticut. It serves children with autism, emotional and learning disabilities, and other health impairments, according to its website.

The school began leasing the building in 1982 at $11,000 a month plus other fees. The lease has been renewed several times, including a 10-year extension in 2021 where the base rent was set at $29,850 a month and culminated at $35,304 a month.

But on Dec. 2 the school was given 14 days to pay $226,256 for eight months of unpaid rent, according to a default notice, or surrender the premises or face eviction.

Karafin does not dispute that it owes back rent, but it says the landlord used a monthly rate that is $632 too high and did not include a two-month credit that was promised because of restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school also claims it is entitled to rent abatement because of a roof leak, broken air conditioner, broken locks and lack of maintenance.

Karafin is asking the court to declare that it has not breached the lease and that the landlord may not terminate the lease. Alternatively, if the court finds that the school did breach the lease, it is asking for “reasonable time” to correct the problem.

Karafin has dealt with other financial issue in recent years. In 2021, the IRS issued federal tax liens totaling $179,737 for unpaid quarterly taxes and unemployment taxes in 2020.

Karafin is represented by Nassau County attorney Kevin T. MacTiernan.