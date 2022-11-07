Gun rights group seeks to halt enforcement of Connecticut’s assault weapons ban

The National Association for Guns Rights is suing to stop the enforcement of Connecticut’s assault weapons ban.

The organization filed a federal lawsuit in September to void the state’s ban and filed a preliminary injunction on Friday that to immediately halt Connecticut’s enforcement of the ban while the lawsuit is ongoing.

“We are no longer under the cost/benefit-analysis standard for evaluating unconstitutional gun control,” said Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights. “Today, the burden of proof is on the government to explain exactly how their gun ban is consistent with the plain text and historical context of the Second Amendment – which they cannot do.”

Brown added that the “day of reckoning for the State of Connecticut has come, and it’s time for them to answer to the Second Amendment for trampling the gun rights of their law-abiding citizens. Our motion for preliminary injunction is simply saying that when rights are at stake, we cannot waste another day in allowing unconstitutional gun control to stand.”

The National Association for Gun Rights has lawsuits in six other states to end their respective gun laws.

Attorney General William Tong dismissed the gun rights organization as “radical outside extremists” and vowed the state is “going to fight tooth and nail – we’re going to throw everything we have at them to keep Connecticut families safe and to preserve our very strong gun laws here in Connecticut, that has resulted over time, in some of the lowest rates of gun violence in this country.”