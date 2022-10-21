Timex partners with UFC on timepiece collection

Timex is teaming with the UFC mixed martial arts organization on a new collection of timepieces.

The branded UFC Watches are at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy, and will be marketed in a fully integrated campaign that features content collaboration with UFC Bantamweight “Suga” Sean O’Malley (pictured here). Timex is the official timekeeper and watch partner of UFC.

“Timex and UFC share a heritage of determination, ingenuity, and grit and we are honored to join the most innovative force in combat sports to clock its greatest moments,” said Shari Fabiani, senior vice president for brand and creative at Middlebury, Connecticut-based Timex Group. “Being able to bring accurate, durable and innovative timekeeping to fighters and fans alike and offering hard-hitting features that embody the toughness and tenacity of two powerhouse brands is a match worthy in its own right.”

The collection will be supported with a fully integrated campaign, including content collaboration with UFC Bantamweight “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who will bring his signature colorful personality out in support of the new co-branded collection. Joining O’Malley will be fan favorite and former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier who will be rocking his Timex in preparation for his big showdown with Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden as part of UFC 281 ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA on November 12. In the words of the iconic voice of the Octagon Bruce Buffer, “It’s Timex! The only watch tough enough for UFC.”