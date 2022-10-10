Study finds nearly 10% of teens are using e-cigarettes

Nearly 10% of U.S. middle and high school students use e-cigarettes, according to data released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new “2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey” found 2.5 million of the nation’s middle and high school students, or 9.4%, reporting current e-cigarette use. The survey, which was conducted from January through May, found 3.3% of middle school students and 14.1% of highs school students used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days – with more than one in four (27.6%) reporting daily use.

Among current youth e-cigarette users, the most commonly used device type was disposables and the top three brands teens reported “usually” using were Puff Bar (14.5%), Vuse (12.5%), and Hyde (5.5%).

“The FDA remains deeply concerned about e-cigarette use among our nation’s youth. It’s clear that we still have a serious public health problem that threatens the years of progress we have made combatting youth tobacco product use,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “We cannot and will not let our guard down on this issue. The FDA remains steadfast in its commitment to using the full range of our authorities to address youth e-cigarette use head-on.”