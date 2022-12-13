Home Consumer Goods Stamford’s Cantu Beauty hires Jordin Sparks as brand ambassador

Stamford’s Cantu Beauty hires Jordin Sparks as brand ambassador

By
Phil Hall
-

The Stamford-based hair care brand Cantu Beauty has named Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks as its new brand ambassador.

In her new role, Sparks will help to spotlight the brand’s community empowerment initiatives, specifically its partnership with the global nonprofit Women Empowering Nations. Sparks officially kicked off the partnership last month as she made a surprise virtual visit to the final 11 young women who were awarded a spot in the Cantu GLOW Global Fellowship, a four-month hands-on experience in the beauty industry with Women Empowering Nations. The fellowship concluded with a capstone and group travel seminar to Accra, Ghana this month.

“We’re so honored to have Jordin Sparks join the Cantu Crew as our brand ambassador,” said Dametria Kinsley, Cantu’s global vice president of marketing. “She has been a pillar in Black and Brown communities for years through her own philanthropic efforts and we’re excited to join forces to extend additional resources to women all around the world.”

Previous articleGreenwich’s Richman Group raises $450M across three affordable housing tax credit funds
Next articleMeal delivery service WECO expands to Westchester and Fairfield County
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here