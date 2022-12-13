Stamford’s Cantu Beauty hires Jordin Sparks as brand ambassador

The Stamford-based hair care brand Cantu Beauty has named Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks as its new brand ambassador.

In her new role, Sparks will help to spotlight the brand’s community empowerment initiatives, specifically its partnership with the global nonprofit Women Empowering Nations. Sparks officially kicked off the partnership last month as she made a surprise virtual visit to the final 11 young women who were awarded a spot in the Cantu GLOW Global Fellowship, a four-month hands-on experience in the beauty industry with Women Empowering Nations. The fellowship concluded with a capstone and group travel seminar to Accra, Ghana this month.

“We’re so honored to have Jordin Sparks join the Cantu Crew as our brand ambassador,” said Dametria Kinsley, Cantu’s global vice president of marketing. “She has been a pillar in Black and Brown communities for years through her own philanthropic efforts and we’re excited to join forces to extend additional resources to women all around the world.”