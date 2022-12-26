Shopping to do good

Monday, Dec. 26, not only marks the beginning of the African American celebration of Kwanzaa but Boxing Day, which started as a day to give gifts to the poor or those in service industries but has evolved into one of the biggest shopping days of the year as the bargain hunters and returnees are out in force.

Here’s a way, however, to shop and do good throughout the season and new year – support the thrift shops that in turn support local hospitals.

According to a survey by ThredUp, an online consignment giant, and the analytics firm Global Data, the U.S. secondhand market will more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion. Thrift shops that benefit hospitals are getting their share of the pie and rightly so.

They include Twigs Thriftree Thrift Shop in Mount Kisco, which has been selling secondhand clothing, jewelry, art, books, bric a brac and small furniture since 1964. “Twigs is poised to have one of its most financially successful years in our history,” said Deborah Coffino, president of the nonprofit Twigs. “Even though the pandemic forced us to reduce days and shorten hours, we have seen record sales.”

The all-volunteer Twigs Thriftree donates its net profits to Northern Westchester Hospital, part of Northwell Health. As one of the hospital’s most consistent annual supporters, Twigs has donated nearly $3.8 million dollars since opening its doors. Its long-term support has helped NWH become a medically and surgically sophisticated hospital, which also focuses on providing high quality, person-centered care close to home here in Westchester County.

“Over the years, we supported NWH’s Cancer Health and Wellness Center (The Twigs Healing Garden), the Emergency Department (The Twigs Serenity Garden), The Ken Hamilton Caregivers Center and more recently we pledged to support the hospital’s new Mother-Baby Unit,” added Coffino.

Twigs Thriftree, 449 Lexington Ave. in Mount Kisco, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more, call 914-666-6557 or click here https://www.twigsofnwh.org/ .