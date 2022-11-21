Regional e-commerce holiday shopping guide

With Black Friday and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season just around the proverbial corner, many shoppers will be bypassing the malls and commercial districts in favor of online shopping. However, there is also a considerable segment of the consumer population that seeks to support local independently-owned businesses rather than the big box stores or the major e-commerce sites.

For those seeking to have the best of both worlds, the Business Journals is offering this mini-guide to regional independent businesses with e-commerce operations. The following 10 entities were featured in Business Journals articles and represent an eclectic range of Westchester/Hudson Valley and Fairfield County e-commerce sites.

Angry Orchard (https://angryorchard.square.site/s/shop): The Walden-based cider maker has a wide selection of branded apparel, accessories, barware and lifestyle products, ranging from hoodies to bar soap made from crisp apple cider. Angry Orchard offers a few of its beverages for online purchase, but they need to be picked up in-person by someone age 21 or older at the company’s brick-and-mortar store.

Custom Candle Co. (https://customcandleco.com/): This Bedford Hills company has a unique approach to candle making: it recycles used and unwanted liquor bottles, and then cuts and polished each bottle to create a beautiful gift or keepsake. The company has a selection of candles within beer, wine and liquor bottles — and the product line is made from soy rather than paraffin, thus offering eco-friendly, nontoxic, long-lasting scented candle that will not disrupt those with asthma or allergies.

Derrek’s Bags (https://www.etsy.com/shop/DerreksBags): Newburgh-based Derrek Smith was born with spina bifida, which requires him to carry a bag with catheters around when he is out in public. Smith turned his medical condition into an e-commerce business via a line of bags that feature positive messaging, flags, sports logos and customized messaging. He also offers his designs for electronic cases and laptop sleeves.

Emerald Lake Books (https://emeraldlakebooks.com/store/) — The Sherman-based independent publishing company has been a source of original fiction and nonfiction since 2014, and it provides an outlet for many new writers seeking to find their audiences. Bibliophiles in search of different voices have a wide selection of titles to choose from via the company’s e-commerce site.

Luke’s Toy Factory (https://lukestoyfactory.com/): This Danbury-based company was co-founded by father-and-son Jim and Luke Barber and produces a colorful line of eco-friendly toy trucks for preschoolers. The trucks are made with sawdust reclaimed from U.S. furniture manufacturers, thus requiring less than 30% less plastic in the manufacturing, and the truck parts can be mixed-and-matched to create 3D puzzles.

Maple Craft Foods (https://maplecraftfoods.com/): Sandy Hook entrepreneur Dave Eckert launched his maple syrup company in 2014 as a frozen pops line, but later transitioned into offering bottled maple syrups plus a waffle-and-pancake mix, meal kits, candy, plus locally baked challah and locally roasted coffee. Eckert sources his syrup from Connecticut and Vermont and offers decorative gift boxes with his products.

Maria Luisa Boutique (https://marialuisaboutique.com/): Now celebrating its 35th anniversary in business, this Nyack retailer offers a fashionable inventory that is ethically sourced and verified as either Fair Trade or sustainable merchandise. Owner Maria Luisa Whittingham sources her goods from Fair Trade suppliers, stating, “When I shop for product, I want to know more about who makes it and what the conditions are.”

Mimaami Organics (https://mimaamiorganics.com/): Yonkers entrepreneur Mildred Agbana originally developed her skin care line made from Ghanaian vegetarian shea butter to care for her daughter’s severe skin sensitivity. She now sells a product line of shea butter moisturizers in cocoa vanilla, lavender and grapefruit fragrances as well as a fragrance-free variant, in addition to African black soap made of turmeric and sandalwood, among other ingredients.

MovArt (https://www.ateliermovart.com/): The Stratford artist who goes by the mononym Voltori launched his e-commerce site earlier this year as a digital gallery for the sale of his prints. Voltori’s work features boldly colorful work portraits of cultural iconoclasts and original abstract creations rich in corybantic hues.

REAL Cookies (https://realcookiesco.com/): Greenwich friends Lauren Berger and Marla Felton co-founded Get Real Foods LLC to create the REAL Cookies brand of kosher, vegan-friendly, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, grain-free and dairy-free cookies. Each cookie measure approximately three inches in diameter and the company is welcoming the yuletide season with a new Holiday Dip Sprinkle and Decorating Kit.