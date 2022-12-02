Public invited to participate in USPS’ Operation Santa program

The U.S. Postal Service is inviting people to participate in this year’s Operation Santa program.

Now in its 110th year, Operation Santa allows people to help children and families have a magical holiday season. The USPS has been receiving letters from across the country since September and posted them to USPSOperationSanta.com. Those who sign up for the program can read the letters online and choose one to fulfill.

The USPS added that once a letter is chosen, adopters must follow specific directions on how to respond to the requests in the letters. Packages must be shipped via Priority Mail service, but gifts do not need to be in Priority Mail-branded boxes.

The last day to adopt letters is Dec. 19, which coincides with the Priority Mail suggested deadline. Letter adopters are responsible for postage fees to ship the gift packages.

