Pop-Tarts inspire new clothing line

Fans of Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts can now make a fashion statement with their favorite pastry.

The Pop-Tarts brand has teamed with the fashion marketplace Depop to launch the “Pop-Tarts x Depop Collection” featuring five flavor-inspired collections consisting of thrifted pieces hand-selected by Depop creators.

“From fruity and frosted to sweet and sprinkle-coated, the Pop-Tarts that inspired each collection are as famed as their collaborators,” said the company in a press release. “That means no matter which flavors fans love the most, fashion-and-food-lovers can now go all-in on their go-to Pop-Tarts through these one-of-a-kind looks.”

Items from The Collection are size-inclusive, gender-inclusive and priced at just the cost of a box of Pop-Tarts – only $3.59 – and the brands have also created a limited-edition Pop-Tarts x Depop Box featuring a random assortment of iconic Pop-Tarts flavors. The new offerings will be available on the official Pop-Tarts Shop on the Depop app and Depop.com.