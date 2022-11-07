New Canaan’s PRAI Beauty to have products sold by JCPenney

The New Canaan-based skincare company PRAI Beauty has announced that its product line will be sold in 600 JCPenney stores across the country.

PRAI Beauty has a national visibility via sales on the cable television networks HSN and QVC, and it is also available in U.K. retail channels from the Marks and Spencer, Boots and Sephora chains.

“This is a major milestone for us as a brand,” said Cathy Kangas, CEO & founder of PRAI Beauty. “I’ve always shopped in JC Penney since I moved to America many years ago and it makes me so unbelievably proud to see PRAI Beauty on their shelves. We’re delighted that JCPenney recognizes the massive opportunity to empower midlife women through targeted skincare and this retail rollout is just an example of the huge growth plans we have behind PRAI Beauty.”

JCPenney Beauty will stock the brand’s Ageless Throat & Decolletage range, including its latest launch, the new Ageless Superboost Capsules (for the face and neck), its targeted skincare range including Ageless Upper Arm Creme, as well as its midlife facial skincare, which will be available online at www.jcpenney.com.