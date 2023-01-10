Home Consumer Goods Flex Seal debuts flood protection product line

Flex Seal debuts flood protection product line

Phil Hall
The Flex Seal Family of Products has introduced Flex Seal Flood Protection, a product line designed to help defend homes and businesses from floodwaters.

According to the company, the line consists of uniquely formulated, removable versions of Flex Seal, Flex Tape, Flex Seal Liquid and Flex Paste. All of Flood Protection products will be yellow to differentiate them from the original, more permanent Flex Seal products.

According to Phil Swift, the company’s CEO and television spokesperson, “This is one of the most important, innovative safety products ever to be offered to the public. It is designed to help prevent damaging flood waters from entering people’s homes and businesses, and we think it’s going to help a lot of people. Every structure is different, depending on age and type of construction, so it’s impossible to stop all flood waters 100% of the time, but our Flood Protection products can help by slowing down or even stopping water from entering your home or business.”

