Door Dash and Sephora in new partnership

DoorDash and Sephora have announced a new partnership to offer on-demand delivery from over 500 Sephora stores across the U.S. and Canada.

According to the companies, consumers can now shop Sephora’s selection of makeup, skincare, haircare, beauty tools, fragrances and more directly on the DoorDash app and website for delivery in under an hour, on average.

In celebration of the new partnership, U.S. consumers can receive $10 off their first Sephora delivery order of $60 or more when they use code BEAUTY at checkout on their purchase on DoorDash; the offer runs through Nov. 20.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sephora to DoorDash as our first national prestige beauty retailer on the marketplace,” said Shanna Prevé, vice president of partnerships at DoorDash. “The ability to access Sephora’s unparalleled selection of beauty products on-demand is a gamechanger for consumers who value selection and speed. Our consumers crave convenience, and we’re excited to see how they’re inspired by this partnership with new beauty buying occasions like last-minute holiday gifts, new wish-list indulgences, and seasonal stock ups ahead of parties or travel events.”

“At Sephora, our clients are at the heart of our business, and we hear loud and clear that on-demand delivery is what they’re looking for,” said Nadine Graham, senior vice president and general manager of eCommerce at Sephora. “Our partnership with DoorDash was a natural next step in the continued evolution of ease and convenience while delivering best-in-class experiences. Being a part of the DoorDash platform allows for more convenience and flexibility, and creates incredible value through our loyalty program, so both new and existing clients can continue to earn points on their orders, no matter how they shop with us.”



Photo: Mike Mozart / Flickr Creative Commons