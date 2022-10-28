Convenience store trade group fights proposed ban on specialty tobacco products

The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) has called on the Westchester County Board of Legislators to reject a proposal to prohibit licensed wholesalers and retailers from selling menthol cigarettes, cherry pipe tobacco, vanilla cigars, and wintergreen smokeless tobacco.

In a press statement, NYACS argued that the “misguided policy would severely jeopardize the economic vitality of small businesses, increase bootlegging and crime in the county and cost the county an estimated $180 million in lost taxes over the next 10 years. These severe consequences will not come with any public health benefits, as the banned adult-use products will still be easily attainable in every single neighboring jurisdiction and through an already robust illegal market.”

NYACS added there were 906 retailers within five miles of Westchester’s border that will continue to sell flavored tobacco products if the ban went into effect. The group added that convenience stores in the county only generate $92,600 in revenue from flavored tobacco products, and the ban on the products “would take that revenue from one store and give it to a store across the county’s border.”