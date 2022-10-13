Cirque du Soleil-inspired makeup collection available for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween, NYX Professional Makeup has announced the launch of an exclusive makeup collection inspired by Cirque du Soleil.

The new collection offers Halloween costume enhancers including limited-edition SFX Face and Body Paints in seven pigment-packed, a new black shade of Lip Lingerie XXL, a Star Stamp which can be applied directly to the face or bodym and Jumbo Eyelashes.

NYX Professional Makeup partnered with makeup artist Mimi Choi to create six exclusive and unique looks inspired by the collaboration.

“As a brand rooted in entertainment, creativity and self-expression for all, we are honored to partner with Cirque du Soleil, a world leader in live entertainment, who is devoted to creating unique memories, inspiring authenticity, and defying conformity,” said Yann Joffredo, president of NYX Professional Makeup Global Brand. “This collaboration provides a way for our long-wear and efficacious products to truly be put to the test on stage through high-energy performances and to enhance the dramatic signature looks of these talented artists.”

The assortment will be available to purchase at Walmart, ULTA, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Macy’s, Nordstrom Rack, and online at nyxcosmetics.com and Amazon, with prices ranging from $8 to $13.