Yorktown channels $1.7M to streetscape upgrades

Yorktown officials announced they will allocate $1.7 million in streetscape upgrades along Downing Drive in a key business corridor of Yorktown Heights.

The streetscape improvements will encompass new sidewalks, curbs and street paving along a street that leads to the new Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace and other businesses. The work is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and is being financed with money received through the American Rescue Plan Act, which delivered $3.7 million to the town.

“We believe that this will be a transformative project for the Heights hamlet, and I know that our businesses are going to benefit directly,” said Supervisor Matt Slater.