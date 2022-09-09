Stamford’s United Rentals to add electric dumpsters to its fleet

United Rentals Inc., the Stamford-headquartered equipment rental company, has announced an agreement to purchase the high-volume, fully electric dumpsters from JCB for its rental fleet.

United Rentals stated it will be the first equipment rental company to offer JCB’s HTD-5E E-Dumpsters to North American customers looking to create lower-emission worksites. United Rentals has a fleet of zero-emission trucks, vans, compact excavators and energy systems, and it plans to deploy the new vehicles in the fourth quarter of this year.

“By adding JCB e-dumpsters to our offerings, United Rentals continues to demonstrate leadership in the use of 100 percent electric vehicles in construction and industrial rental sectors,” said Mike Durand, senior vice president of sales and operations at United Rentals. “As companies build plans to achieve sustainability goals, we can help them reduce the environmental impact of their equipment while also maintaining safety and productivity.”

Photo courtesy of JCB