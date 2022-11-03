Norwalk mayor vows penalties following demolition of historic home

The City of Norwalk is planning to impose “the strictest penalties possible” following the illegal demolition of a historic home at 21 Willow St.

The property dates back to 1677 and was sold in November 2021 for $310,000. According to a press release issued by the office of Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, a contractor working at the property had a permit to renovate the property’s second floor, but instead began a demolition at the site on Oct. 29. The contractor was never issued a demolition permit and an immediate stop work order was issued as soon as the city government was alerted to the wreckage.

“I am disgusted by this contractor’s actions and want to ensure he knows that when someone violates the Ccty’s requirements to issue a demolition permit or get a proper demolition license, there are consequences,” said Rilling. “What he’s taken from us was more than just a building, it was an integral part of Norwalk’s history. In coordination with the Norwalk Historical Commission and our Legal Department, we plan to pursue this matter to the fullest extent of the law, including potential civil and criminal penalties.”

Rilling’s office did not identify the contractor, but stated the individual was not licensed to do demolition work.

Photo courtesy of Redfin