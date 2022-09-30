New rooftop signage installed at St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Bridgeport’s skyline has a new addition with the installation of signage on the rooftop of Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The new sign was made by Sign Pro Inc. of Plantsville, Connecticut, and will have its inaugural illumination at dusk on Sept. 30. be illuminated starting Friday, September 30 at dusk. The sign stands more than 18 feet high and nearly 73 feet long and is visible beyond the I-95/Route 8 corridor.

“I’d like people to know that they are approaching a place of healing, of comfort and of excellence,” said William M. Jennings, president for Hartford HealthCare Fairfield Region.