Monroe developer withdraws wetlands application for proposed community

A developer seeking to build a housing community in Monroe withdrew its wetlands application after it was determined to be incomplete.

According to a report in The Monroe Sun, Quarry Ridge Associates withdrew its wetlands application for the proposed development of 90 single-family homes at 141 and 201 Turkey Roost Road. The withdrawal came after an independent consultant reported to the town’s Inland Wetlands Commission (IWC) that Quarry Ridge Associates’ application was incomplete.

“The application does not provide a feasible and prudent alternative, as required by IWC regulations,” said Russell Dirienzo, principal geologist for Arcadis in Sandy Hook, who was hired by the commission to review this project. “The application lacks pertinent and important information. Allowing the applicant to submit that amount of information at this stage of the process would set a dangerous precedent for future applications. I recommend that the commission consider a denial of this application without prejudice, or suggest that the application be withdrawn and resubmitted at a later date.”

The property was once the site of an illegal quarry that created environmental damage. In 2010, the town approved the construction of a 55-and-older residential development at the site, but the project was never built.

Photo courtesy of LoopNet