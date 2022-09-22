Groundbreaking on long-delayed Fairfield Metro Center project

A groundbreaking ceremony took place yesterday on The Crossings at Fairfield Metro Center, a mixed-use development that will be constructed next to one of the Metro North train stations in Fairfield.

The 10-acre project, which has been in the works for 20 years, is based at 219 Ash Creek Blvd. and will encompass five apartment buildings featuring 357 units, a 118-room hotel and retail and office space.

“We are delighted to get to work on this important project which we believe will create a well-balanced destination with modern residential, retail, commercial and hospitality fully integrated to enhance connectivity and define a true sense of place,” said Jack Klugmann, president and CEO of Accurate, a New Jersey-based development company that is building the complex.