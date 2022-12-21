Fairfield and Stamford receive state funds for infrastructure upgrades

Two Fairfield County localities are among the eight cities and towns receiving approximately $36.5 million in grants under the second round of funding projects within the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant program.

“These investments are focused on in-fill opportunities in downtown and main street areas with existing centers of development and activity. In addition to increasing the livability of our communities, stimulating transit-oriented development is another key goal of this program,” said Alexandra Daum, deputy commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, which administers the program.

The first round of grants under this program was released in April and included $45 million to support projects in 12 towns and cities. A third round is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

In the new funding round, Fairfield will receive a $3 million grant award to support replacement of a 2,800-foot section of sewer line, which serves 60% of the town, enabling further development of the Fairfield Metro transit-oriented community. The cost of the total project is estimated at $10 million and covers Grasmere Avenue between Ardmore Street and Post Road.

Stamford is receiving a $2.7 million grant for its partnership with Walton Place LLC to provide infrastructure improvements that result in 247 units of housing in downtown Stamford, with upgrades including stormwater infrastructure relocation, park and public space upgrades and pedestrian safety improvements. The total project is estimated at $4.1 million and covers the area between Walton Place and 80 Prospect St.