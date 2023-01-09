Home Combined Winged Foot in Mamaroneck to host U.S. Open in 2028

Peter Katz
The Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck has been selected as the host site for the 2028 U.S. Open Championship, it was announced today by the United States Golf Association (USGA). The event will be the 128th U.S. Open. Winged Foot features two 18-hole golf courses, the West and the East, both of which date from 1923. The West Course was renovated in 2018.

The 18th Hole of Winged Foot Golf Club West Course. Photo from USGA.

“Winged Foot has provided the backdrop for some of the most dramatic moments in the history of our sport, with many of golf’s legendary champions being crowned on the club’s iconic West Course,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “We strive to provide players with the greatest stages on which to compete for a national championship, and there are few stages as grand as Winged Foot.”

This will be the seventh time the U.S. Open has been held at Winged Foot. The exact dates for the 2028 event were not announced.

“Today is an incredible moment for all of us here at Winged Foot,” said Rob Williams, president of the Winged Foot Golf Club. “Our club has a long history of hosting this nation’s greatest men’s and women’s championships and we look forward to helping write another chapter in the story of our great sport in 2028.”

During its 100-year history, the club has been the site of six U.S. Opens, two U.S. Amateurs, two U.S. Women’s Opens, one U.S. Senior Open, one U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and one Walker Cup Match. In addition, Winged Foot hosted the 1997 PGA Championship.

The USGA was founded in 1894 and is based in Liberty Corner, New Jersey.

 

