Studies proceeding for proposed Winston Farm development

The Saugerties Town Board has issued a final scoping document that will govern preparation of a Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement for the mixed-use development that has been proposed for part of an 840-acre property known as Winston Farm. While no site plans have been filed, the developer has petitioned for zoning changes and has discussed various concepts for parts of the site including multifamily and single-family housing, an amphitheater, a boutique hotel resort, a technology park, office space, and cabins and campgrounds.

Winston Farm in Saugerties is where the 1994 version of the Woodstock music festival was held. The Saugerties festival attracted about 500,000 people. The original Woodstock festival took place on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in Bethel, New York.

Current owners Tony Montano, John Mullen and Randy Richers purchased the Winston Farm in 2020 from the Schaller family, which had owned it since 1961. All three have been Saugerties residents and business operators. Using the entity Saugerties Farms LLC, the owners petitioned the Saugerties Town Board to change the zoning of the nine pieces of land making up the farm property from GB, which allows general business; MDR, moderate density residential; and HR, which signifies Hamlet Residential, to PDD, a Planned Development District.

The scoping document outlines studies that the developer will need to submit covering a wide range of issues such as traffic, handling of wastewater and stormwater runoff, impact on animals, changes to topography, impacts on energy usage and climate change, and impacts on noise, lighting, human health and air quality.

According to a document filed by the developer, it is anticipated that construction might be carried out in 10 phases with possible completion by December of 2030. At least 500 multifamily units are contemplated on 74 acres along with approximately 150 lots for single-family homes and estates on 272 acres. It’s estimated that the project would convert about 194 acres of the site into impervious surfaces through construction including roads and buildings. Agricultural activity on the farm site would be reduced from the current 175 acres to 75 acres. Commercial construction would take place on approximately 123 acres of the site with 47 acres set aside for high-tech commercial development including a technology and business park.

A central recreation area would cover 295 acres and include a boutique hotel. cabins, campgrounds and open space.

A spokesman for the project, Josh Sommers, said that the data gathered in the environmental studies will help in determining details of what would be developed.

“This is an opportunity to make Winston Farm a model for smart, sustainable development that also preserves abundant open space and enhances quality of life for generations to come,” Sommers said.

The area being proposed for development is roughly bounded on the south by Saugerties-Woodstock Road, also identified as New York State Route 212; power lines along the west edge of the property; Mower Mill Road to the north; and State Route 32 to the east. The site is opposite Exit 20 of the New York State Thruway, I-87.