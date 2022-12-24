Haverstraw projects set for $10M state grant

Ten projects have been identified in the Village of Haverstraw to receive funding as part of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award from New York state. The projects are designed to enhance Haverstraw’s historic, cultural and natural resources while improving its walkability.
Property at 49 West Broad St. is due to be revitalized with $1,677,000 to support a new five-story mixed-use building with approximately 55 residential units, a café, and community space.
Other projects include:
- $4,000,000 to support reuse of a former chair factory site by constructing a 3,000 linear foot walkway and stabilizing the shoreline;
- a new shelter at the NY Waterway Ferry Dock at a cost of $200,000;
- two new basketball courts next to the Haverstraw Center to integrate into the surrounding park and outdoor recreation area at a cost of $400,000;
- restoration and expansion of the Haverstraw Brick Museum for $1,500,000;
- installation of a Harriet Tubman statue and improvements at the Haverstraw African American Memorial Park for $201,000;
- creating four murals along Main Street for $180,000;
- repurposing the ground floor of the Stone Building as a brewery and restaurant for the Stoneyard Brewing Company at $665,000;
- Establishing a Downtown Façade Restoration Fund with $577,000;
- $300,000 for branding and marketing of Haverstraw.