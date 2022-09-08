BREAKING NEWS: Queen Elizabeth has died

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has died according to an announcement made this afternoon by Buckingham Palace. She had been in failing health at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Members of the Royal Family had been arriving at the castle to be with the Queen after her doctors reported serious concerns about her health. Queen Elizabeth was 96 years old.

The announcement from Buckingham Palace said simply, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Charles became King upon her passing. Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, having been Queen for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth’s recent birthday portrait.

In a statement released by the White House, President Biden said, in part:

“We first met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. All told, she met 14 American presidents. She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’



“In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort. Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”