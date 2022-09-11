Apartment building proposed for Vineyard Ave.

A Mount Vernon engineering firm, Badaly Engineering Pllc, has submitted an application on behalf of the entity 81-95 Vineyard LLC, which is based in Suffern, seeking approval from Yonkers to build a five-story apartment building at 83-95 Vineyard Ave.

The property currently is a vacant lot on the west side of Vineyard Avenue between Loehr Place and Father Finnian Sullivan Drive. It is in a medium density zoning district that allows apartment houses. There would be a total of 32 units in the proposed building, 24 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom units. Some units would have balconies.

The proposal calls for spaces on the ground floor for laundry, storage, refuse, utilities and mechanical systems, as well as a bicycle parking area. The building would use LED lighting. A rear-yard outdoor vehicle parking area would be constructed containing 48 spaces.

According to Badaly Engineering, “The applicant obtained approval for several area variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals on Dec. 22, 2021, including exceeding maximum permitted floor area ratio, insufficient front, side and rear yards, exceeding maximum building coverage and parking within 10-feet of a building on the same lot.”

The structure would encompass 43,461 square feet. A document filed with Yonkers indicated that the total construction cost would be $8.7 million.