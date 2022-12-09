Recreational use cannabis sales to begin in Connecticut on Jan. 10

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced licensed hybrid retailers within the state can begin to sell cannabis products on a recreational, non-medicinal basis to all adults 21 and over beginning Jan. 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Sales will be limited to 0.25-ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction when the market opens; patients in the state’s medical marijuana program may purchase up to 5 ounces per month. According to the DCP, transaction limits will be reviewed over time.

Two Fairfield County-based medical marijuana dispensaries – Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford and The Botanist in Danbury – have completed the necessary steps for conversion to a hybrid license and will be among the dispensaries selling to adults on Jan. 10.

“I am proud of the hard work our team has done to meet the goal of opening adult-use sales in a safe, well-regulated market,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “We know that many people are excited to participate in this marketplace, whether as a business or a consumer, and we encourage adults who choose to purchase and consume these products to do so responsibly once sales begin on Jan. 10.”