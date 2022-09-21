Connecticut debuts education campaign on cannabis use

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a new statewide education campaign to promote responsible cannabis use by adults.

The campaign will detail how to safely store and dispose of cannabis and cannabis waste, and what to do in case someone – such as a child or pet – accidently ingests cannabis. The campaign will consist of videos, brochures, flyers and social media graphics that are free for usage via the state’s adult-use cannabis website at ct.gov/cannabis.

The resources were created by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in collaboration with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

“Protecting public health and safety includes providing people with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions to keep their families safe,” Lamont said. “We’re working to educate the public about the steps they can take to protect themselves and their families from accidental ingestion and over-consumption. We encourage adults who choose to use these products to do so responsibly.”