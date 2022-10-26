NOV. 3: The Bruce Presents ‘Astrophotography: The Art of Place in Space’

November 3rd, at 6 PM EST

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT is hosting a webinar to discuss astrophotography, the imaging of astronomical objects, celestial events, or areas of the night sky. Modern astrophotography is not only dazzling to behold, but also provides important data and research support on objects invisible to the human eye such as dim stars, nebulae, or galaxies. On Thursday, November 3rd, a panel of photographers will share the stunning results of what happens when art and science collide.

This Webinar, Astrophotography: The Art of Place in Space, is produced by the Bruce Museum as a part of its Bruce Presents: Thought Leaders in Art and Science speaker series. The discussion will be moderated by Bruce Presents Co-Host Leonard Jacobs and will feature a panel of award-winning astrophotography experts including Benjamin Barakat, Adam Block, Monika Deviat, László Francsics, and Wally Krause.

Click here to visit the Bruce Museum website.