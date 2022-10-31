NOV. 25: Victorian Christmas at the Octagon House

From 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

The Armour-Stiner Octagon House

45 W Clinton Ave

Irvington, NY

Celebrate the holiday season in Victorian splendor at The Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, New York. Join us for an opportunity to experience this lyrical, eight-sided home surrounded by the sights of Christmas in 1872. The restored National Landmark will be filled with elaborate holiday décor featuring wreaths, garlands, and the sparkle of ornaments on a grand Christmas Tree inside the salon.

Created as a whimsical summer retreat in 1872 by tea-importer Joseph Stiner, this National Historic Landmark’s shape was based on the theories of Orson Squire Fowler, a phrenologist, who believed octagonal houses enclosed more space, allowed the sun in at all times, and permitted more views into the landscape. The Armour-Stiner Octagon House retains its magnificent ornamentation and furnishings and includes the only remaining Egyptian Revival Room in America with its original decoration and furniture.