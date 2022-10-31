NOV. 17: 2022 Milli + Gen Z Awards

Event Date: November 16, 2022

At the Hyatt Regency Greenwich | 1800 E Putnam Ave, Old Greenwich, CT

Millennials represent half of the workforce and it’s predicted that by 2025, Gen Z will make up about 27% of the workforce in the world. Many individuals from this generation are coming of age and establishing their place in society. The awards celebrate this new era in the workforce and recognize some individuals who are leaving their footprints in the technology and business communities of Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Nomination Requirements:

– Living and/or working in Fairfield or Westchester counties

– Born between 1981 – 2000

– Candidate must not have won the competition previously

ATTENDANCE:

Tickets are $35 per person.

Upon recommendations of our health professionals, attendees must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 in order to attend this event. Thank you in advance for your understanding.

PROGRAM:

• 5:30 – 6:15 pm: Cocktail hour

Cocktails • Buffet Style food • Networking • Vendor Tables

• 6:20 – 7:30 pm: Awards ceremony

Formal awards ceremony. Auditorium-style seating.

• 7:30 – 8 pm: Closing

Dessert, coffee and tea