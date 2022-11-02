NOV. 15: Great Chefs Event

From 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Address: Westchester Community College, 75 Grasslands Road, Valhalla, NY

Join Westchester’s most celebrated chefs as they showcase their culinary specialties with the assistance of WCC’s Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management students.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the chefs, enjoy a tasting of special pre-holiday menus and learn first-hand about their culinary backgrounds.

The event will take place in our state-of-the-art instructional kitchens and culinary dining room at the WCC Valhalla Campus.

Participating Restaurants

Ace Endico

Augustine’s Salumeria

The Cookery

DeCicco & sons

Ladle of Love

Meraki Taverna

Pub Street

Rocco’s

Sam’s of Gedney Way

Tredici North

Trotta Pasta

Click here to learn more.