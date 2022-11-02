NOV. 15: Great Chefs Event

From 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM
Address: Westchester Community College, 75 Grasslands Road, Valhalla, NY
Join Westchester’s most celebrated chefs as they showcase their culinary specialties with the assistance of WCC’s Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management students.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the chefs, enjoy a tasting of special pre-holiday menus and learn first-hand about their culinary backgrounds.
The event will take place in our state-of-the-art instructional kitchens and culinary dining room at the WCC Valhalla Campus.
Participating Restaurants
- Ace Endico
- Augustine’s Salumeria
- The Cookery
- DeCicco & sons
- Ladle of Love
- Meraki Taverna
- Pub Street
- Rocco’s
- Sam’s of Gedney Way
- Tredici North
- Trotta Pasta
Click here to learn more.
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.