NOV. 13: Ivalas Quartet Performance at Caramoor

Event start time: 3PM Address: 149 Girdle Ridge Rd, Katonah, NY 10536

Chamber Music as it’s meant to be enjoyed.

The Ivalas Quartet, Caramoor’s 2022 – 23 Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, was formed at the University of Michigan in 2017. Dedicated to the celebration of diverse voices, Ivalas seeks to disrupt the classical music world by continuously spotlighting Black and Indigenous composers such as Eleanor Alberga, whose First String Quartet is featured on the Quartet’s fall performance in the Music Room, alongside quartets by Osvaldo Golijov and Beethoven.

Program

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae

Eleanor Alberga: String Quartet No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Op. 130

Click here to register.