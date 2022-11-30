Westport’s Nauset Wealth Management is acquired by San Francisco firm

Westport-based Nauset Wealth Management LLC (Nauset) has been acquired by San Francisco-headquartered Perigon Wealth Management for an undisclosed sum.

Nauset is a four-person Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with $330 million in assets under management and a focus on financial planning and portfolio management. It was founded by Michael Lombardo, who will join Perigon as a partner and wealth adviser. David Bauer, who services Nauset clients as a financial adviser, is also joining Perigon.

“We are excited to join Perigon at such a dynamic time for the firm, Perigon was the right partner to help grow our practice while maintaining our client-centric culture,” said Lombardo.