Westport’s LCR Capital Partners taps Nadine Orosa as commercial director

LCR Capital Partners, a Westport-based private investment and advisory services firm, has hired Nadine Orosa as a commercial director, to be based in the company’s Dubai office.

Orosa joins LCR from Sanctuary Services and RIF Trust/ Latitude where she helped high-net-worth families understand their residency options. Previously she worked in wealth management for ADS Securities and HSBC Private Bank and in private client services for JPMorgan.

“I’m excited to join LCR,” said Orosa. “I love the depth of experience in the team and the entrepreneurial energy. LCR has built its reputation on high-quality immigration investments in the U.S., and now also has strong options for families interested in Europe as well as other advisory services and alternative assets. For global families, having a partner who can give advice on the U.S. market and brings vetted relationships to global funds is extremely important.”