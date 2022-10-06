Westport’s Balance Point Capital Advisors names new managing director

Balance Point Capital Advisors LLC, a Westport-based provider of flexible capital to lower middle market companies, has hired Kellyn Riccitelli as a managing director and head of investor relations.

Prior to joining Balance Point, Riccitelli was the director of investor relations at Onex Falcon, a private credit asset manager, and a member of Onex’ Client and Product Solutions team where she focused on the company’s fundraising and investor relations efforts across the platform. Prior to Onex Falcon, she began her career in KPMG’s financial services group.

“We are excited to have Kellyn join our team and lead our investor relations function,” said Seth W. Alvord, Balance Point’s managing partner. “Kellyn brings a wealth of experience in communicating to LP constituents and is a wonderful addition to our broader Balance Point team.”