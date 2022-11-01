Webster CEO to chair bankers’ council

John Ciulla, president and CEO of Stamford-based Webster Financial Corp., has been appointed as chairman of the American Bankers Association’s (ABA) American Bankers Council for the 2022-23 membership year.

The American Bankers Council is ABA’s peer group for midsize bank chief executives. The council provides feedback and direction to ABA on key regulatory and legislative issues critical to midsize banks.

Last month, Ciulla was elected to a three-year term on the ABA board of directors.

“I am honored to chair the ABC group and represent Webster as a board member for the ABA, whose commitment to its member institutions reflects a set of values that align closely with ours,” Ciulla said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my fellow midsize bank CEOs to identify the major policy issues and opportunities facing us in the year ahead.”

Ciulla also serves on the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America’s executive committee and recently served on the Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council as a representative for Boston-First District. He also serves on the board of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.