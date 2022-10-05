Union Savings bank names new head of treasury services

Union Savings Bank (USB) has hired Dianne Provenzano as vice president and head of treasury services.

Provenzano will be based at USB’s Galleria office in Danbury and will be responsible for the development, marketing and delivery of the bank’s non-credit corporate cash management and electronic banking services serving both corporate and municipal customers. She will also collaborate with USB business partners on developing new business.

Provenzano was previously at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she was most recently a vice president and treasury solutions officer.