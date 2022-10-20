Tompkins Community Bank has introduced Smart Spend, a new checking account product.

Smart Spend is available in all of the bank’s 13 branches serving the Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties. The product has a monthly maintenance cost of $5.00 and no overdraft or nonsufficient fund fees. The product has been certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards for 2021–2022.

“Offering Smart Spend will make banking more equitable and accessible for all in our community, and it’s an important step in the right direction,” said Dave DeMilia, president of Tompkins, Hudson Valley. “It’s our hope that Smart Spend will cater to the ever-growing diversity of financial needs we serve, and allow more individuals to establish a financial footprint, securely build their credit history and develop healthy saving and spending habits.”

Photo: sk / Flickr Creative Commons