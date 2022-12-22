Home Banking & Finance Terex launches share repurchase program

Terex launches share repurchase program

By
Phil Hall
-

Norwalk-headquartered Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX) announced a new share repurchase program of up to $150 million.

The company stated the new authorization is in addition to the share repurchase program announced in July 2018, under which Terex has approximately $43 million remaining. The timing of the share repurchase program will be based on available liquidity, cash flows and general market conditions.

Terex added the repurchase program may be executed through various methods, including open market purchases. The program has no termination date and could be halted any time; the program does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

“We are pleased to expand our share repurchase program based on the strength of our balance sheet and expectations for future free cash flow generation as outlined at our recent investor day,” said Terex Chairman and CEO John L. Garrison. “The new $150 million share repurchase authorization is consistent with our disciplined capital allocation strategy and demonstrates our continued commitment to offset dilution and opportunistically return capital to shareholders.”

Previous articleMichelle Seagull to step down as consumer protection commissioner
Next articleHochul signs law requiring insurance coverage for PrEP and PEP
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here