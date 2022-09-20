Stamford’s NewEdge Wealth opens California office

NewEdge Wealth LLC, a Stamford-based registered investment adviser specializing in ultra-high net worth, family office and institutional clients, has extended its territorial reach with a new office in Manhattan Beach, California.

The new office is the company’s latest location for NewEdge Wealth, which also operates two Florida offices (in Coral Gables and Miami) plus locations in Pittsburgh and Park City, Utah.

“Having a local presence in California will further enhance our clients’ resources and maximize their financial well-being,” said John Straus Sr., president of NewEdge Wealth.