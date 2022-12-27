Home Banking & Finance Planned de novo bank for New Canaan is canceled

Planned de novo bank for New Canaan is canceled

By
Phil Hall
-

Plans for a startup commercial bank that would have been Connecticut’s first de novo bank in a dozen years have been scuttled.

The Hartford Business Journal reported the organizers of the proposed New Canaan Bank withdrew their application from the state’s Department of Banking. The organizers submitted their application roughly one year ago and the department had granted the proposed bank a temporary certificate of authority this summer,

In a statement, the bank’s organizers said the current economic conditions proved too discouraging for them to proceed.

Few new banks are being organized across the country. According to S&P Global, only 10 applications for de novo banks were filed this year – onerous capital demands exacerbated by the rising costs of labor and technology coupled by higher capital requirements from regulators have been the primary reasons that fewer new banks are being created.

Previous articleConsultant’s report warns of financial ‘crisis’ at Danbury’s WCSU
Next articleConnecticut to provide eligible households with extra $430 to cover heating costs
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here