Patriot Bank promotes Al Botta Jr. to chief payments officer

Stamford-headquartered Patriot Bank has promoted Al Botta Jr. to executive vice president and chief payments officer.

Botta joined Patriot Bank in 2018 as senior vice president and director of payments. Previously, he was chief revenue officer at BankMobile and director and division head for prepaid and payments at Customers Bank.

“I am very excited to be a part of a dynamic management team that I’ve worked so closely with for the last several years. I welcome the opportunity to continue to expand the payments division successfully with Patriot,” said Botta.