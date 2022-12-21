Home Banking & Finance New managing director at Greenwich’s Fieldpoint Private

New managing director at Greenwich’s Fieldpoint Private

Phil Hall
Fieldpoint Private, a Greenwich-based private banking firm, has hired Nick Sentementes as managing director and senior commercial banker.

Sentementes has more than 25 years of commercial and middle market banking experience, serving most recently as vice president of Commercial Banking at Newtown Savings Bank. He was previously vice president of equipment finance at TriState Capital Bank and a senior commercial loan officer at People’s United Bank.

“We’re honored to welcome Nick to our team,” said Russ Holland, president and CEO of Fieldpoint Private. “He brings outstanding talent, insight and leadership that will expertly support our clients’ commercial banking needs in today’s changing markets. Moreover, his addition demonstrates our steady growth across the East Coast and Southeast and our dedication to cultivating impactful financial relationships with our clients.”

